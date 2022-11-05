Vijay Devarakonda Confirms Postponement Of 'Kushi' Release Date: There Are Bunch Of Reasons

Actor Vijay Deverekonda has joined hands with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the upcoming romantic comedy, 'Kushi'. The movie, which is touted to be a fun love story, has been under production for quite some time, and was gearing up for a theatrical release in December, this year. But now, it has been confirmed that the release of the film is postponed.

In a recent interview given to News18, Vijay Deverakonda confirmed that the release of Kushi has been pushed to next year, due to multiple reasons. However, the talented actor confirmed that the romantic drama is expected to hit the theatres by the first quarter of 2023. “We have finished close to 60 percent of the shoot. We were originally hoping to release the film by December. But now it has been pushed to next year due to a bunch of reasons. We are eyeing February 2023 release as of now,” said Vijay Deverakonda in his interview.

Earlier this week, star actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media handles to reveal that she has been diagnosed with a health condition called Mitosis. The Telugu cinema circles poured in their good wishes to her through Twitter and Instagram. Samantha is bracing to hit the big screens this month with her much-anticipated psychological thriller Yashodha.

On the other hand, Vijay Devarakonda, who had one of the biggest disasters of his career recently with 'Liger', is desperately looking forward to a solid hit to remind the crowds of his capabilities. It is said that his next with Puri Jagganadh titled 'Jana Gana Mana', was put on the shelves owing to the astronomical failure of their first collaboration. Nevertheless, neither the actor nor the director openly spoke about it.

Meanwhile, the Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s film revolves around an unconventional love story. The movie, which is helmed by Shiva Nirvana, features Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others in supporting roles. Kushi is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.