Vidya Balan Took Two Weeks To Dance On 'Mere Dholna': 'Took Good Amount Of Time To Just Memorise Sargam'

Amazed by the performance, Vidya shared: "Thank you for singing this song. It's one of my all-time favourites, and again, I will be a part of the film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. I was so excited to hear you guys. Both of you delivered that prelude flawlessly. I'm curious, how much practice do you both put in? Your performance seemed so seasoned, almost as if you've been doing this for ages. God bless you both for such an incredible performance."