Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Vidya Balan: I Remember Making Headlines For The Wrong Reasons

Actress Vidya Balan said that there was a time when she was very scared of trolls and that made her lose her confidence.

Vidya Balan Credit: Instagram

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 12:06 pm

Actress Vidya Balan has often been subjected to trolling. The actress has often spoken about it and feels that it is very harsh and continues to be. 

In an interview with the Times of India, the actress said that she was often petrified of what the trolls would pick on next and that made her very low in confidence. “It still felt extremely severe. I remember making headlines for all the wrong reasons. And I used to be heartbroken and devastated. I used to be so low on confidence. I didn't know how to hold my hand. When I was going to appearances, I didn’t know where to hold my hands by my side, or hold them or keep them on the waist. I was always so scared of what I would get picked on for,” she said.

However, she was always able to act confidently and flawlessly on camera, despite this fear. “Because I trust the camera more than anything else. I think the camera is my safe space. Which is why, when I'm facing the camera, nothing else matters...I'm happy being in front of the camera, my closest confidant,” she added.

Balan has often spoken up about body positivity. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she had said earlier, “It’s my body, I love my body. It doesn’t matter what people say. Different people will have different things to say. If I look into the mirror and I am happy with what I am wearing, I would just step out. And then I don’t care about what anyone has to say about it. Over the course of time, I have realised that you can’t please everyone. The world out there will never be happy with you, so you may as well be happy with yourself.”

Vidya Balan
