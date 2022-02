After dominating playback singing for more than five decades, Indian cinema's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar passes into eternity. An unfathomable talent gifted with a divine voice that held not only the millions of her fans across the world but also the generations of the greatest of the maestros from both the classical and popular music in thrall. There was nobody quite like her, there will not be anybody like her.



If there was a Mangeshkar monopoly ever, Hindi cinema was too blessed to have it.