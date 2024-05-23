Actress Aditi Rao Hydari is currently grabbing the headlines for all the right reasons. Her portrayal of Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' has received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. From her captivating dance moves to her acting, Aditi has aced her part to the T in the magnum opus. Her Gaja Gamini walk in the web series has now gone viral on social media. The clip of her doing the step during one of her dance performances in the show has been widely shared. Netizens are flooding the comments section appreciating Aditi for nailing the famous Gaja Gamini walk.