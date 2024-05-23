Actress Aditi Rao Hydari is currently grabbing the headlines for all the right reasons. Her portrayal of Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' has received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. From her captivating dance moves to her acting, Aditi has aced her part to the T in the magnum opus. Her Gaja Gamini walk in the web series has now gone viral on social media. The clip of her doing the step during one of her dance performances in the show has been widely shared. Netizens are flooding the comments section appreciating Aditi for nailing the famous Gaja Gamini walk.
Now, actor Rajkummar Rao has given a hilarious twist to Gaja Gamini walk of Aditi and it will leave you in stitches for sure. The funny video has been shared by his 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' co-star Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram.
Janhvi and Rajkummar are currently on a promotional spree for their upcoming film ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’. The former shared the video of Raj after a match practice which had the latter doing an awkward walk. Rajkummar seemed to have tried the walk but he ended up giving a funny twist to it.
Janhvi added the ‘Heeramandi’ song to the video and wrote in the caption, “Our very own gajagamini walk. Took a minute to get used to all those cricket pads, but glad I could amuse u Mr. Mahi (slurrp emoji).”
Watch the video here.
Talking about the famous Gaja Gamini walk of Aditi Rao Hydari, she performed it on the song 'Saiyan Hatto Jao' in 'Heeramandi'. She flaunted her back as she walked looking back wearing a stunning lehenga. She mesmerised the audience with her graceful dance number.
Aditi also recreated her viral walk on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. She looked gorgeous in a yellow and black floral dress by Gauri & Nainika.
Coming back to 'Mr & Mrs Mahi', the sports drama is all set to hit the screens on May 31.