Vicky Responds To Fans For Spamming Him With Team India Meme

Actor Vicky Kaushal has been a 'happy munda' since his wedding to actress Katrina Kaif. To keep his fans entertained, the star frequently posts funny clips and videos of himself on social media. On Sunday, however, it was his Instagram family who kept the 'Uri' star entertained. It just so happened that his fans bombarded him with a hilarious Team India video that will have you in stitches.

On Sunday, the Indian U19 Cricket Team played Bangladesh, and as the scoreboard was being displayed online, Kaushal's name appeared accidentally. The first names of Indian players Vicky Ostwal and Kaushal Tambe were displayed on the scoreboard in quick succession, which formed the named of the actor. Kaushal was bombarded with the hilarious meme as soon as it caught the attention of viewers. The actor wrote back in response to the same, “Thank you internet for spamming me with this today. Best wishes Team India U19.”

Actor Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Story.

Work-wise, actors Sara Ali Khan and Kaushal finished filming their upcoming film on January 27. Kaushal stated that the title of this Laxman Utekar film has not yet been decided. “Naam mein kya rakha hai, abhi toh wrap hua hai!!!”

He continued, “Thank you to the entire team for such an amazing experience. Each day of filming his beautiful story has been memorable for me. Going to miss you guys terribly and all the madness involved. Also, a very big thank you to the wonderful people of Indore who have been so cooperative and full of love. Thank You!”, said Kaushal.