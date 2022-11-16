Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal-Starrer 'Govinda Naam Mera' To Release On OTT

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal's next 'Govinda Naam Mera', which also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pedenkar, will be releasing on OTT.

Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 6:22 pm

Ditching the theatrical route, Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal's next 'Govinda Naam Mera', which also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pedenkar, will be releasing on OTT. 

Shashank Khaitan's film 'Govinda Naam Mera' has taken the digital path for release and it will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. 

A fun video featuring Vicky and Karan Johar, who is the producer of the film was shared on Instagram. 

The video features KJo and Vicky in a banter-filled conversation talking about the actor's choices of films. The filmmaker then said that he wants him to do a "fun" movie and then talks about 'Govinda Naam Mera'. 

Details about the movie are still under wraps.

Related stories

Kiara Advani Says 'Govinda Naam Mera' Is A Trippy Film

Tags

Art & Entertainment Vicky Kaushal Karan Johar Kiara Advani Bhumi Pednekar Govina Naam Mera OTT Disney+Hotstar
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Riots Erupt In China's Guangzhou Over Zero Covid Lockdowns, People Attack Police And Uproot Barriers

Riots Erupt In China's Guangzhou Over Zero Covid Lockdowns, People Attack Police And Uproot Barriers