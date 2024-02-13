Vibhav Roy On Valentine's Day: There's No Need For Extravagant Displays

As Valentine’s Day is around the corner, actor Vibhav Roy shared his thoughts about love, saying each day presents an opportunity to express our affection, and there is no need for extravagant displays.

Vibhav said: "While Valentine's Day is a beautiful occasion, love transcends beyond a single day. Relationships flourish through daily gestures of affection and unwavering commitment. Each day presents an opportunity to express our love and cherish our loved ones. There's no need for extravagant displays; every moment is an opportunity to spread love and warmth."