Vh1 Supersonic 2023: Artists And Their À La Mode Fashion Quotient

Vh1 Supersonic, one of India’s biggest multi-genre music and lifestyle festivals, promises a riveting charade for music, art, and culture enthusiasts. From the neo-jazz Lucien Clarke starrer Tara Lily, the international rapper Tyga, the classic multi-hyphenate Kavya Trehan with her shades of artistic versatility, the techno-producer amalgamating tribal flavours with a modern vibe DJ Nida to the techno-electronic powerhouse T.ill APES, this year’s diversified artist line-up is also a representation of a fabulous fashion palette.

Get to know the artists and their sense of contemporary fashion!

Tara Lily

With formidable, liquid vocals that pull from jazz, soul and some of the melismatic stylings of north Indian classical, the Peckham-born British-Bengali artist Tara Lily, has been making waves. Born and bred on the mixture of classical jazz influences and Peckham-based beatmakers, Tara Lily's rule-breaking wardrobe, blends Golden Age Hollywood with old school sportswear – brewing her own signature blend of dark R&B.

Tyga

Known to curate straight-up club bangers, intense trap, and a personality that outshines others in the game, the international rapper Tyga is a global trendsetter and marches to his own artistic trajectories, be it through ‘Rack City’, ‘Ayo’, and ‘Taste’. A colour-coordinated ensemble by pairing various pastel shades, a crew-neck t-shirt and oversized cargo trousers topped up with chic sneakers is a quintessential style code that the NYC rapper is known to sport. He is often spotted with statement bling and sneakers.

Kavya Trehan

A singer-songwriter and one-half of indie pop band Mosko, Kavya Trehan creates her own jewellery ensemble and ticks all the right boxes with her effortless versatility even in outfits. Kavya breaks the norm with ensembles that range from K-pop styles, minimalistic looks and even monotones with punchy metallics. A classic oversized white shirt dress and customised Adidas kicks hang at the top of her all-time favourite must-haves. From the girl-next-door to the party starter, she adds a personal touch to her every avatar.

DJ Nida

Dabbling in tech-house, Techno and Electronica, DJ Nida's music is a treat of glorious raw tribal flavours and a range of super groovy elements. Creating unique experiences on the dance floor, she is known for her original fashion style. Her quirky and aesthetically Y2K fashion with coated textures, shiny clothing, oddball colours and ombre techno shading, recites a unique story bridging out her identity with every look.

T.ill Apes

Whether it’s in music or fashion, hip hop artists T.ill Apes always make a statement. In terms of fashion, their unapologetic sensibility fuels their innovative looks. Style is the vessel that serves a larger message in their world. Running the gamut from suits to baggy clothes, Victorian to futuristic metallic patterns, and vibrant colours their chic, rule-breaking style has made them a favourite of fashion enthusiasts.

