Veteran Actress Isabelle Huppert To Be Feted With French Lumiere Award

She won her first major award in 1978 at Cannes with 'Violette', the first of eight films she did with French New Wave icon Claude Chabrol. The 71-year-old star is famous for playing complex women unafraid to challenge conventions. In 2001, her role as a sexually repressed piano instructor who enters into a sadomasochistic relationship with one of her pupils in Michael Haneke’s 'The Piano Teacher' won her best actress honour at Cannes. She also headed the Cannes jury in 2009.