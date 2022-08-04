Popular veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi, who has been in the entertainment industry for decades now, breathed his last in Lucknow after suffering a cardiac ailment on August 3. Mithilesh's demise comes shortly after he suffered a heart attack and shifted base to his hometown to recover. His son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi confirmed the news on social media.

The late actor has worked on some of the biggest Bollywood films including 'Koi Mil Gaya' with Hrithik Roshan, 'Gadar Ek Prem Katha' with Sunny Deol, 'Satya', 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'Krrish', 'Taal', 'Ready', 'Asoka' and 'Fiza', among many others. According to reports, Mithilesh had also bagged a web series with Maninee De titled 'Talli Joddi', reports India Today.

He was also seen in TV shows such as 'Patiala Babes' and web shows like 'Scam' where he played Ram Jethmalani. His last film was 'Gulabo Sitabo' with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

He has performed with directors including Prem Tiwari, Kunwar Kalyan Singh, Bansi Kaul, Surya Mohan Kulshrestha, Dina Nath, Urmil Thapliyal, and Anupam Kher . His last rites details are still awaited.