Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Veteran Actor Arun Bali Diagnosed With A Rare Neuromuscular Disease

Actor Arun Bali was rushed to the hospital after being diagnosed with a rare neuromuscular disease.

Arun Bali - Instagram

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 9:03 pm

Veteran actor Arun Bali, who has appeared in films such as '3 Idiots', 'Kedarnath', and 'Panipat', among others, has been diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis, a rare long-term neuromuscular disease. Bali is a highly respected actor in the industry. The actor has been admitted to Hiranandani Hospital, according to a report released by ETimes.

Meanwhile, Nupur Alankar, a CINTAA member, has been in close contact with Bali. Alankar revealed in a recent interview with ETimes that she recently spoke with the senior actor over the phone and noticed something off about his speech.

She told in the interview, “I was on call with Arun Bali sir when I sensed something is majorly wrong with his speech and pointed it out to him. After that, I tried contacting his son Ankush but couldn't get through. Then I called up Rajeev Menon who is Ankush's colleague and got his other number and I advised him to take Arun sir to the hospital immediately.”

Alankar later revealed that Bali’s daughter, Itishree, informed her about the actor’s condition. Myasthenia Gravis is a rare autoimmune disease caused by a breakdown in nerve-muscle communication.

Alankar continued to express her concern, saying, “Today I received a call from Arun ji's number... he couldn't speak clearly at all. His daughter Itishree informed me about his condition. I am truly concerned. I pray for his fast recovery.”

