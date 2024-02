Actor Varun Sood, who essays the role of Ahaan Kothari in the streaming show ‘Karmma Calling’, has opened up on the intimate scenes with his co-actor Namrata Sheth on the show.

Shooting intimate scenes can be a little tricky at times and needs a delicate balance to bring out the scene aesthetically and ensure comfort of the actors. The two actors found their comfort as they developed good understanding between each other and the show director Ruchi Narain.