Varun Sandesh On Board For Sundeep Kishan's 'Michael'

Actor Sundeep Kishan will be playing the title role in an action entertainer ‘Michael’ which also stars popular Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi in a special action role. Now, the latest actor to join the team is actor Varun Sandesh.

The makers of ‘Michael’ welcomed the ‘Happy Days’ actor on board for an important role in the movie, which is directed by Ranjit Jayakodi.

It was already announced that Gautham Vasudev Menon is playing an antagonist, while actress Divyansha Kaushik is opposite Sundeep Kishan. Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is also part of the project.

The new shooting schedule of ‘Michael’ has begun from today in Hyderabad. Director Ranjit Jeyakodi is helming this film, which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

The most happening Production House Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Karan C Productions LLP is mounting ‘Michael’ on a massive scale. The movie is a joint production venture of Bharath Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. Narayan Das K Narang is the presenter.