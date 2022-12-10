Varun Dhawan Says There Is A Dearth Of Good Original Content In Hindi Cinema

Varun Dhawan's recent releases 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' and 'Bhediya' have performed well at the box office and the 'Badlapur' actor is now looking forward to signing up for more films in 2023 after delivering two commercially successful films at the box office.

On Friday, several actors and filmmakers including Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde, Anurag Kashyap, Karthik Sivakumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan, and more gathered under one roof for a round table discussion hosted by Galatta Plus.

Speaking on the platform, Varun Dhawan expressed shared why so many films in the regional cinema, barring a few like KGF: Chapter 2 or Kantara, are not performing well.

Varun Dhawan says, “I feel that the narrative which is now there right now….I hate using the word regional cinema,,,whether it is Kannada cinema, Telugu cinema, or Tamil cinema. ….these industries are now seeing so much of limelight.”

“I think it is wrong to say this (that remakes are not performing well) because some of the biggest hits in Hindi (cinema), came ages ago. When my dad was making films in the 90s….all the stories were almost remakes of either Tamil or Telugu films. I mean, we are speaking about it now. But these remakes have always been a hit. Be it Ghajini or films from Malayam cinema ….where is the writing coming from? We are borrowing (stories). We are taking the stories from there.”

“So, what is happening in Hindi cinema right now is that there is a dearth of original stories. There is a dearth of good original stories. We have not empowered our writers and backed them to make original content,” he said.

Varun Dhawan will next star in Nitesh Tiwari’s action film Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor.