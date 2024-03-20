Filmmaker Karan Johar is often clicked hanging out with Gen Z actors, including the likes of Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan, among others. He even mentioned on ‘Koffee with Karan’ that he does so because he wishes to remain relevant.
On Tuesday, the Indian spinoff of ‘Citadel’ – Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was announced, at an Amazon Prime Video event. On the occasion, Varun Dhawan took everyone by surprise when he touched Karan’s feet. Varun, who made his Bollywood debut with Karan’s ‘Student of the Year’, reminded the director of his age.
Advertisement
It started with the host of the segment, Karan, introducing Varun as having gone “From Student of the Year to spy of the year”. Hearing that, Varun bent down and touched Karan’s feet, and it shocked the 51-year-old. He further was left in shock when Samantha also touched his feet. To which, Karan exclaimed, “No!” His reaction led to a roar of laughter in the audience.
Varun further teased Karan by saying, “I think everyone should do it.” Karan replied, “No, I don’t want to be aged here, please. I’m fighting my mid-life crisis; I don’t need you to put me in my place. Thank you.”
Advertisement
Varun also added that Karan religiously takes care of his skin which makes it difficult for people to understand his age. “I don’t think you realise how old Karan is because he does a great job with his dermatologist.” Karan then reacted, “I’ve done a what job? There are lots of people who get jobs on their faces, I’m not one of them.”
In ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, Varun and Samantha will headline the show while Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and Emma Canning will be seen in key roles.