Actor Varun Badola is one of the most reliable actors in the Indian television space. The actor turned heads with his performance in ‘Kohrra’. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his tough time. He revealed how he was almost close to bankruptcy when he had less than Rs 2 lakh left in his bank account. The actor opened up about how he does not take up projects frequently and that often leads to him almost exhausting his savings.
In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor opened up about how he signs up for projects. He revealed that because he does not take up work regularly, he often runs the risk of being bankrupt. He said, “I work for six months every two years, and then I don’t have work for two years. Bankruptcy keeps knocking at my door every few years, and then I have to tell myself to find work quickly. People ask me why I don’t work regularly, but if you notice, most actors around the world aren’t working non-stop.”
The actor continued, “This one time, I was worried that I wouldn’t get any sort of work again. The industry was changing, and I started wondering what else I could do… I was actually down to one and a half or two months of savings. I would’ve had no more than Rs 2 lakh in my bank account. This was in around 2015. It was me, my wife, our four-year-old child, my parents, and two dogs. It was a family of seven, and most people don’t realize this, but when you have a young child at home, your expenses go through the roof. And then you add the dogs; it’s very expensive to take care of them. I was almost down to my last penny.”
He mentioned how he had to draw up a financial plan with his wife to figure out where they could cut their expenses. He also talked about how he took on subpar work because he had to keep the house running. Badola shot to fame with his role in ‘Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand’. Recently, he was also seen in ‘Guns & Gulaabs.’