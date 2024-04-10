The actor continued, “This one time, I was worried that I wouldn’t get any sort of work again. The industry was changing, and I started wondering what else I could do… I was actually down to one and a half or two months of savings. I would’ve had no more than Rs 2 lakh in my bank account. This was in around 2015. It was me, my wife, our four-year-old child, my parents, and two dogs. It was a family of seven, and most people don’t realize this, but when you have a young child at home, your expenses go through the roof. And then you add the dogs; it’s very expensive to take care of them. I was almost down to my last penny.”