Vardhan Puri On ‘Dashmi’: I Don’t Think Anybody Anticipated The Success

Vardhan Puri has been flying high on the success of his latest flick ‘Dashmi’. While the film was a low-budget film, no one had expected it to come out with such flying colours. The response to the film has been terrific, and people from all over, whoever has been able to watch the film, has been praising the film. Vardhan Puri, on his part, has been flooded with messages and congratulatory texts. Just like us, he too was massively surprised by the overwhelming response to the film.
“I have received more than 5000 messages in various forms post the release of the film. With ‘Dashmi’, I have fortunately connected with the heartland. I don’t think anybody anticipated the success of the film,” says Vardhan Puri.
Advertisement
More than the performances, it’s the film’s impactful story that has struck a chord with viewers, especially in the interiors of India. With the story being appreciated, it has definitely given Vardhan Puri a chance to connect with the masses from the heartlands of the country. “The response has been truly overwhelming. I am glad that people are connecting with the powerful story and it’s telling. We have been receiving a lot of love, especially from the interiors and I am happy that through this film I have connected with the real India,” adds the young actor.
Advertisement
The film may have not released in too many theatres but the response from the minimal release has been good, and the word-of-mouth has forced many other theatre owners to go ahead and ask for the film’s screener from the distributors. That’s something that’s quite unconventional.
Advertisement
Talking about the same, Vardhan Puri shares, “I love the word sleeper hit because just like in movies where underdog stories are special, ‘Dashmi’ too is truly an underdog story. It’s a medium budget film with a very big heart and the only film I’m associated with which has no major studio attachment. The only reason I did this film was because it has such a fabulous story, and the encouraging response instils my faith in the fact that the story is greater than anything else.”
Advertisement
Vardhan Puri acknowledged that he has been getting a lot of support from the audiences and that has translated into the good word-of-mouth publicity for the film. “My phone is constantly ringing. People are crying and shouting slogans in the climax. The movie talks about the serious issue of rape in our country and how we need to deal with it to eradicate this age-old problem. This subject is really resonating with the audiences and we have a long way to go.”
With the movie starting to make an impact, are there any special plans to promote the film now that it’s started to do well? Vardhan Puri adds, “We will be visiting theatres to interact with the crowds. Also, we have been receiving calls to have screenings for government departments, the police force etc. and we’ll get onto that tomorrow onwards. We have made a film from the heart, and we are glad it has touched the hearts of the audiences! Our crew and ensemble cast are all overjoyed. It’s yet to sink in that our film is being celebrated all over the country.”
On the work front, after ‘Dashmi’, Vardhan Puri will be seen next in ‘Bloody Ishq’ where he is co-starring with Avika Gor. Then there is ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’. Both the films are slated to release later this year.