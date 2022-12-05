Vardhan Puri Impresses Deepak Mukut, Here’s How!

Having made a stellar debut with ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui’ (2019), which won huge critical acclaim and broke records on OTT platforms, Vardhan Puri impressed the audience, industry and critics alike, also becoming one of the youngest and most sought-after young actors of Bollywood.

Now, Vardhan Puri seems all set to rule the music space as well. Interestingly, even before the shoot of the song ‘Rano Bura Na Maano’, producer Deepak Mukut (of ‘Mulk’ and ‘Dhaakad’ fame) offered Vardhan Puri yet another music video ‘Kahan Chale’ also produced under his home production, Soham Rockstar Entertainment.

Talking about the same, the actor reveals, “As soon as I was finalised for ‘O Rano… Bura Na Maano’, I got a call from Deepak sir and his team asking me to come right back. I had just reached home and left for the office again. When I reached there, they offered me this new song ‘Kahan Chale.’ I heard the song, met the director Aman Prajapat and I locked the deal.”

Speaking of Deepak Mukut, Vardhan Puri adds, “I think Deepak sir is a thorough gentleman and has so much respect for art and culture. It’s very humbling for your producer to have such faith in you. Just like him, I like to always remain busy. We both also have a similar passion for stories and performances, thus it’s always enjoyable for us to be working with each other.”

The actor is really enjoying the music video space and he insists that it helps him constantly polish his craft. Vardhan Puri asserts, “Music videos are an interesting format as you are giving out a full story in just 2-3 minutes without the use of any dialogues that usually act like crutches in taking the story forward. It literally has a beginning, a middle and an end just like a movie, so it is a film, but just crisper in size. I find music videos very fascinating as they have a certain charm to it and music is anyway like medicine for the soul.”

Besides this, Vardhan Puri will be next seen in director Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘Nautanki’, alongside veteran actors including Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and Pallavi Joshi. He also has two films with Jio Studios - one directed by Kunal Kohli and another by Sarim Momin. Then there is a psychological thriller film with Endemol Shine and another film he is currently shooting for, helmed by a leading studio and being directed by a national film award-winning director.