Vaquar Shaikh On 'Silence 2': 'We Shot For 7-8 Days In Heavy Rains, Studio Filled With Water'

"The icing on the cake is the opportunity to share screen space with Manoj Bajpayee, widely regarded as one of the finest actors in the world today. What sets him apart is his openness and encouragement for improvisation. He creates a comfortable environment for actors and welcomes spontaneity. It's truly enriching to collaborate with such a seasoned and supportive actor. There's so much wisdom to gain from him. Every day was a learning experience," he said.