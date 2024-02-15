Vaibhav Tatwawadi On How Real Army Commandos Helped Him Prep For ‘Article 370’

Actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi, who will be seen sharing screen space with actresses Yami Gautam Dhar and Priyamani in ‘Article 370’, spoke about how real Army commandos helped him prepare for his character in the forthcoming film.

The actor said of the training he underwent: "It was a great learning experience working with the trained commandos who had served in the Army. They taught us the authentic way of handling weapons.”