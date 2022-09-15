US Masterchef Hosted By Gordon Ramsay Renewed For Season 13

'Masterchef' has been renewed for Season 13. Chef and executive producer Gordon Ramsay, chef Aaron Sanchez and restaurateur Joe Bastianich will return to judge the cooking competition series.



According to Fox, 'Masterchef' currently reaches an average of 4.7 million people in multi-platform viewering.



The series is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Along with Ramsay, Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers.



Ramsay is now one year into his deal with Fox, as he and the network established the joint venture Studio Ramsay Global in August 2021.



The studio produces all new series featuring and/or produced by Ramsay, with Fox alternative entertainment president Rob Wade overseeing production. Ramsay's series created for other platforms prior to the formation of the company, including 'Masterchef', continue to be produced by their respective production entities.



The next project to come out of Studio Ramsay Global will be the US debut of 'Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars', sees contestants compete to win a financial investment from Ramsay.



Studio Ramsay Global also recently announced its first key executive appointment: Cyrus Farrokh, who will serve as senior vice president heading up worldwide strategy and US operations.