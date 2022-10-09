Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Uorfi Javed: International Recognitions Give Me Confidence, I Don’t Care About Trolls

Her quirky fashion choices have been mentioned by some international fashion icons in the recent past.

Urfi Javed trolled for recreating Rihanna’s Met Gala outfit. Instagram

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 9:56 am

Model, television actress, and internet sensation Uorfi Javed believes in pulling off attention with her bold and out-of-box dressing style and continuing the trend, she, on Saturday,  dropped her bold video as she bared it all in a new topless look.

Taking to Instagram, Uorfi, who has now changed her name to Uorfi, shared a video in which she can be seen sitting on a couch clad in a peach tiny bottom. However, what caught netizens' attention is how she covered her modesty with two big sea shells. She styled her look with subtle makeup and tied her hair in a ponytail and was seen sitting cross-legged under a huge palm tree.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

In one of her earlier posts too, she was seen covering her modesty with her hands. While it did grab netizens' attention but she also got massive slamming by many.

The social media star was in the capital recently to be the muse of label Arshi Singhal’s new collection "The Stellar" and answering the question if she is bothered with constant trolling for her clothes and fashion, she tells outlook, “I think trolls are not at all a thing that I care about most of the times because I know people admire the way I come out each time.”

Talking about how fashion-conscious she is in real life, Uorfi says, “Fashion creative is the right word because I believe in bringing what’s new and different.”

Uorfi looked ethereal in Singhal’s bridal line which was an amalgamation of light fabrics with silhouettes shaping the necklines and trims. However, answering the question if there is something about fashion that she hates, Uorfi says, “Nothing as such because everyone has a different viewpoint and I respect it.”

Her quirky fashion choices have been mentioned by some international fashion icons in the recent past. The famous fashion designer Harris Reed has styled ace celebrities like Emma Watson, and Adele to name a few have praised Urfi for one of her dresses. “This girl is very famous who remade one of my show looks and has 45 million views. It is very obsessive and I'm really obsessed,” wrote Harries while sharing a reel of hers.

Uorfi says that this is the reason why she keeps experimenting with her looks. “This is the only reason that makes me much more confident and I don't consider backlash and trolls negative.”
 

