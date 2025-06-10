‘Unethical, But Lawful’: The ANI Vs YouTubers Dispute In A Nutshell

Anumita Verma, who specialises in IPR and practises in Delhi HC, explains the de minimis principle, where if the IP component amounts to a fraction of the total video—like maybe seven seconds of a clip in a 30-minute video—then the courts might not take cognisance of it at all. In Mangal’s case , the ANI clips he mentions using are seven seconds and eleven seconds, in videos with durations of 18 minutes and 38 minutes respectively. "Generally when de minimis is applied by the Hon’ble courts in specific cases then a possibility of not entertaining at all comes in the picture. In the instant case , there are other reliefs sought like trademark disparagement and infringement, which give it’s different connotation."