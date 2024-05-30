The song epitomises the enduring beauty of cinematic romance while paying tribute to this legendary figure in Indian film history. Mumzy is the first artist of Bangladeshi descent to make his mark in the mainstream and has collaborated with some of the most prominent names in the British Asian music scene and beyond. With 10 years of professional experience, Mumzy’s work boasts elements of R&B, Soul, Pop, and other genres. The song ‘Rekha’ hit the airwaves on Thursday and has been released under the label Desi Trill.