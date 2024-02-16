Art & Entertainment

'Udaan' Actor And Director Kavita Chaudhary Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest In Amritsar

Kalyani Chaudhary, best known for her role in 'Udaan', passed away in Amritsar. She died of cardiac arrest.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 16, 2024

Kalyani Chaudhary Photo: India Today
info-icon

Kavita Chaudhary, best known for her role as IPS officer Kalyani Singh in ‘Udaan’, breathed her last on Thursday. The actor passed away in Amritsar. Her nephew, Ajay Sayal, confirmed the news.

Kavita Chaudhary was admitted to Parvati Devi Hospital in Amritsar. She passed away due to cardiac arrest. Ajay Sayal said, “She died due to cardiac arrest on Thursday at 8.30 pm. She breathed her last at Parvati Devi Hospital in Amritsar where she was being treated.”

Advertisement

The actor was best known for her role in ‘Udaan’ which aired in 1989. She played the role of IPS officer Kalyani Singh. Not only did she act in the show, she also wrote and directed it. The show was based on the life of her sister – Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya. Bhattacharya was the second IPS officer after Kiran Bedi. She has also produced shows like ‘Your Honour’ and ‘IPS Diaries.’

Advertisement

Reacting to the news of her death, actor Anang Desai spoke about how heartbroken he was. Speaking to The Indian Express, Desai said, “I came to know this morning that Kavita is no more. She died last night. It is very sad. She was our batchmate at the National School of Drama. We studied together at NSD for three years during our training. Kavita, I, Satish Kaushik, Anupam (Kher), and Govind Namdev were together in the same batch.”

Advertisement

Desai continued, “She had cancer a few years ago, we met after that also, but she wanted to keep it private, so we never spoke about it. She was originally from Amritsar and died there. I spoke to her about fifteen days ago when she was in Mumbai, she was not keeping too well. Kavita’s nephew informed me about her death this morning.”

Advertisement

Chaudhary was also popular because she played the role of Lataji in the Surf Excel ads in the 1980s and 1990s. She died at the age of 67.

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement