Kavita Chaudhary, best known for her role as IPS officer Kalyani Singh in ‘Udaan’, breathed her last on Thursday. The actor passed away in Amritsar. Her nephew, Ajay Sayal, confirmed the news.
Kavita Chaudhary was admitted to Parvati Devi Hospital in Amritsar. She passed away due to cardiac arrest. Ajay Sayal said, “She died due to cardiac arrest on Thursday at 8.30 pm. She breathed her last at Parvati Devi Hospital in Amritsar where she was being treated.”
Advertisement
The actor was best known for her role in ‘Udaan’ which aired in 1989. She played the role of IPS officer Kalyani Singh. Not only did she act in the show, she also wrote and directed it. The show was based on the life of her sister – Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya. Bhattacharya was the second IPS officer after Kiran Bedi. She has also produced shows like ‘Your Honour’ and ‘IPS Diaries.’
Advertisement
Reacting to the news of her death, actor Anang Desai spoke about how heartbroken he was. Speaking to The Indian Express, Desai said, “I came to know this morning that Kavita is no more. She died last night. It is very sad. She was our batchmate at the National School of Drama. We studied together at NSD for three years during our training. Kavita, I, Satish Kaushik, Anupam (Kher), and Govind Namdev were together in the same batch.”
Advertisement
Desai continued, “She had cancer a few years ago, we met after that also, but she wanted to keep it private, so we never spoke about it. She was originally from Amritsar and died there. I spoke to her about fifteen days ago when she was in Mumbai, she was not keeping too well. Kavita’s nephew informed me about her death this morning.”
Advertisement
Chaudhary was also popular because she played the role of Lataji in the Surf Excel ads in the 1980s and 1990s. She died at the age of 67.