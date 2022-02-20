Twinkle Khanna Says She Has The ‘Foot In The Mouth Disease’; Netizens React

Twinkle Khanna's social media posts never fail to entertain her fans. The actor-turned-writer has now encouraged her followers to share awkward times when they uttered something dumb without thinking.

Khanna posted an Instagram photo of herself measuring something with a measuring tape, claiming that she had been into trouble for not thinking before speaking.

She wrote, “They say measure twice and cut once. I do that when I am writing but oof I wish I could do it when I speak. In trouble again as usual…. Calling on all the members of the dreaded foot in the mouth disease to throw in their worst moments in the comments or if that’s too embarrassing then throw in a #FootInTheMouth.”

Many of Khanna's fans did not mind suffering from the habit of not thinking before speaking. A fan commented, “It's better to suffer from this disease than being full of pretenses." Another said, “On your page…in a way it’s okay… we r linear people… head mouth heart in 1 line or is skewed better.” One person said, “Foot in the mouth at all times, as cannot be fake at all. Blunt but true.”

A fan even asked Khanna to carry on with the habit, saying, "Hum nahin sudharenge (we won't change). We, who are afflicted by this "foot in the mouth" disease will not change. So don't worry, join the tribe." A comment also read, “You put out so aptly!!! Yes, I share the disease and the symptoms too…”