Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna Says She Has The ‘Foot In The Mouth Disease’; Netizens React

Twinkle Khanna has admitted to having ‘foot in the mouth disease’ and has urged her fans to share their own instances of speaking without thinking.

Twinkle Khanna Says She Has The ‘Foot In The Mouth Disease’; Netizens React
Writer Twinkle Khanna Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 12:19 pm

Twinkle Khanna's social media posts never fail to entertain her fans. The actor-turned-writer has now encouraged her followers to share awkward times when they uttered something dumb without thinking.

Khanna posted an Instagram photo of herself measuring something with a measuring tape, claiming that she had been into trouble for not thinking before speaking.

Related stories

Kareena Kapoor Finds Working With Akshay Kumar 'Weird', Twinkle Khanna Reacts

Twinkle Khanna Reveals Her Reaction When Astrologer Told She'd Marry Akshay Kumar

Twinkle Khanna Sings Adele's 'Easy On Me,' Shares Video On Social Media

She wrote, “They say measure twice and cut once. I do that when I am writing but oof I wish I could do it when I speak. In trouble again as usual…. Calling on all the members of the dreaded foot in the mouth disease to throw in their worst moments in the comments or if that’s too embarrassing then throw in a #FootInTheMouth.”

Many of Khanna's fans did not mind suffering from the habit of not thinking before speaking. A fan commented, “It's better to suffer from this disease than being full of pretenses." Another said, “On your page…in a way it’s okay… we r linear people… head mouth heart in 1 line or is skewed better.” One person said, “Foot in the mouth at all times, as cannot be fake at all. Blunt but true.”

A fan even asked Khanna to carry on with the habit, saying, "Hum nahin sudharenge (we won't change). We, who are afflicted by this "foot in the mouth" disease will not change. So don't worry, join the tribe." A comment also read, “You put out so aptly!!! Yes, I share the disease and the symptoms too…”

Tags

Art & Entertainment Twinkle Khanna Social Media Instagram Author/Writer Celebs India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

'Chicago Justice' Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead

'Chicago Justice' Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead

Siddhant Chaturvedi Doesn't Want To Make His Relationship Public

Tiger Shroff Releases First Look Of Music Single 'Poori Gal Baat'

Anushka Sharma Lauds Delhi Man Who Was Labelled ‘Mad’ For Helping A Pup

Shamita Shetty Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles During 'Bigg Boss 15'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

People wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth, during the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Hathras.

The Poll Bandwagon Rolls East

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, in Mumbai.

Remembering The Maratha Chieftain

PM meets Afghanistan Sikh-Hindu Delegation, at his residence, in New Delhi on February 19, 2022.

Electoral Compulsions?

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin show their fingers marked with indelible ink, after casting their votes during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai.

DMK Eyes Full-Spectrum Dominance

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, Britain, as Storm Eunice makes landfall. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare “red” weather warning across southern England.

Storm Over Brittania