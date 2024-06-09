Twinkle Khanna Reveals A ‘Foolish Relative’ Once Made Fun Of Her Daughter's Skin Colour

Twinkle, in her column, wrote that a book 'acts as a navigational tool to guide us through this expedition called life'. Sharing about the incident, Khanna said, "There was a time when my little one (Nitara) wanted to discontinue her swimming lessons. A tan had become her nemesis. ‘I want to be the same colour as bhaiya (brother).’ A chance remark by a foolish relative within her earshot had not gone unnoticed. ‘She is so cute but not as fair as her brother!’"