Twinkle Khanna Reveals A ‘Foolish Relative’ Once Made Fun Of Her Daughter's Skin Colour

Actors Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have two children-son Aarav Kumar and daughter Nitara Kumar. Twinkle who is also a great writer pens her columns for The Times of India. In her new column, she recalled an incident, when a book helped her daughter. She wrote how reading a book can help children and a book helped Nitara after she almost gave up swimming due to a racist comment on her skin colour which was made by a relative.
Twinkle, in her column, wrote that a book 'acts as a navigational tool to guide us through this expedition called life'. Sharing about the incident, Khanna said, "There was a time when my little one (Nitara) wanted to discontinue her swimming lessons. A tan had become her nemesis. ‘I want to be the same colour as bhaiya (brother).’ A chance remark by a foolish relative within her earshot had not gone unnoticed. ‘She is so cute but not as fair as her brother!’"
Twinkle then gave Nitara Frida Kahlo’s illustrated biography. ''Gleaming skin of a shade not unlike hers, with eyebrows that met in the centre, a formidably talented woman as a role model. These days, she claims she doesn’t need to use as much sunblock as her brother. ‘White is a light colour, so it gets dirty fast like my T-shirt; brown is darker, so it doesn’t','' added Twinkle.
Twinkle completed her PhD at the age of 50. On cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s chat show, 'Dhawan Karenge', Akshay Kumar said that Nitara gets her intelligence from Twinkle. He said that his wife has taken good care of their children. ''I am surprised about how my wife looks at life even today. She is 50 now and still goes to study. She has finished her master's and is now doing her PhD,'' he added.
Nitara was born to Akshay and Twinkle in 2012.