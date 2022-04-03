Twinkle Khanna Jokes About Making A Film Called 'Nail File'

Former actor, now author Twinkle Khanna has published her newest column, which discusses the two major newsmakers in the world of entertainment: the triumph of 'Kashmir Files' at the box office and the Oscars 'slapgate.'

Twinkle Khanna is the daughter of late Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. She used to be an actress in the 1990s and early 2000s, but she quit to follow her first love, writing. She has three best-selling novels to her credit, as well as a newspaper column.

About the craze for 'The Kashmir Files,' Khanna penned in her column for The Times of India, “In a meeting at a producer’s office, I am informed that there is a deluge of fresh movie titles being registered as homage to The Kashmir Files. Since larger cities have already been claimed, now the poor chaps are registering names like Andheri Files, Khar-Danda Files, and even South Bombay Files. I am just wondering if my colleagues can still call themselves filmmakers, or with all this filing, they, like the original nationalist, Manoj Kumar, have all turned into clerks.”

She also discussed pitching a film idea to her mother, Dimple Kapadia. “I am going to make a movie called Nail File,” she said. “About what? A disastrous manicure,” Kapadia asked. “Maybe, but at least it’s better than putting the final nail into the communal coffin,” Khanna replied.

'The Kashmir Files' is based on the early 1990s migration and massacres of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley. The film became one of the biggest Hindi successes of the post-pandemic years, grossing about Rs. 250 crore. Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others star in it.

Twinkle Khanna's husband, actor Akshay Kumar, lauded the film. In the clip that Vivek Agnihotri shared on Twitter, Kumar said, “All of us, we want to tell stories of our country. Some may be well-known, others not as much. For example, Vivek has made The Kashmir Files that brought a painful truth to the fore and shook us all. That it caused my film (Bachchhan Paandey) to flop is a different issue.”