TV Actor Samarthya Gupta To Play A Negative Role For The First Time In 'Jubilee Talkies'

Reality TV star Samarthya Gupta, who made his acting debut with the mythological series 'Shrimad Ramayan', is all set to portray shades of grey and star in a family drama for the very first time in 'Jubilee Talkies'.

Samarthya Gupta
The actor said: "I'm currently playing the role of Shatrughna, the youngest prince in 'Srimad Ramayana'." "That's a completely positive role, but in my upcoming show, the audience will see me as a bad boy from the Grover family. I will be playing the negative role of Reyansh, a.k.a. Ray." The actor said: “He is the younger brother of Ayaan (Abhishek Bajaj).” Speaking further, he added: "This is the first time I'm playing a negative role, and also my acting debut in a romance or family drama. I'm quite excited to play this character. It has a lot of layers.”

He would love to explore a new dimension in the creative field, said the actor. “So, I would love to explore a new dimension in this creative field altogether, which would stretch the canvas of my art and hone my skills at the same time. I'm ready to kill it with extreme passion and gratitude,” Samarthya said. Samarthya is known for appearing in reality TV shows like 'Splitsvilla X3' in 2008 and 'Ex or Next'. The 'Jubilee Talkies' show will focus on the journey of Shivangi Sawant, a simpleton from a small town in Maharashtra. Despite belonging to a humble background, she has modern ideas. Then there is the guy, Ayaan Grover, a theatre owner in a small town. However, the two fall in love later in the show, which airs on Sony TV.

