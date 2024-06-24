TV Actor Samarthya Gupta To Play A Negative Role For The First Time In 'Jubilee Talkies'

He would love to explore a new dimension in the creative field, said the actor. “So, I would love to explore a new dimension in this creative field altogether, which would stretch the canvas of my art and hone my skills at the same time. I'm ready to kill it with extreme passion and gratitude,” Samarthya said. Samarthya is known for appearing in reality TV shows like 'Splitsvilla X3' in 2008 and 'Ex or Next'. The 'Jubilee Talkies' show will focus on the journey of Shivangi Sawant, a simpleton from a small town in Maharashtra. Despite belonging to a humble background, she has modern ideas. Then there is the guy, Ayaan Grover, a theatre owner in a small town. However, the two fall in love later in the show, which airs on Sony TV.