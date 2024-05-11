Trans Actor Trinetra Haldar Shares Facial Transformation, Says Her Transition Is Complete

She added: “An actor was recently trolled into sheepishly admitting he had chin filler, and a topper was trolled for (not doing anything about) her facial hair in the face of obvious academic merit. Screwed if you do, screwed if you don’t, clearly. There is only this one body, this one life. If there is gender dysphoria, it has to be dealt with. I’ve lost count of how many people in the industry I’ve met who’ve had work done and will deny intervention. To each their own, but I do not wish to contribute to a culture of opacity that thrives on making masses of young people insecure.”