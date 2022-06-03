Friday, Jun 03, 2022
Nani's 'Ante Sundaraniki' Trailer: Gives A Glimpse Into A Fun-Filled Ride For Audience

'Ante Sundaraniki,' Nani and Nazriya Fahadh's much-anticipated film, has released its trailer, and the film appears to be a fast-paced, modern-day rom-com.

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 10:14 am

'Ante Sundaraniki,' starring Telugu actor Ghanta Naveen Babu, popularly known as Nani, and actress Nazriya Fahadh, directed by Vivek Athreya under the Mythri Movie Makers production house, just released its trailer on June 2.

Movie buffs have been waiting keenly to see Nani back on the screens in a hilarious role. While the teaser has sparked a lot of excitement for the film, the trailer promises even more fun in theatres.

Nani's character, Sundar, aspires to live an independent cool life in the United States, away from his overbearing family. Fahadh's character, Leela, is a photographer who is driven and dedicated to her work. The epicenter of the issue appears to be the fact that the two protagonists are of different religions, and their families are against their relationship.

At the teaser launch of the film, Nani had said, “Ante Sundaraniki is a special movie to me. Working with this film’s team has been like working with my family, and you will see that vibe reflected in the movie. Here, I would like to tell you one thing about Vivek Athreya. Only Vivek can make his films, and nobody could have envisioned Ante Sundaraniki as Vivek did. Nazriya, welcome to Telugu cinema. Thank you so much for coming on board.”

This movie marks the Telugu debut of the actress Nazriya Fahadh, who is popular name in Malayalam film industry. 

Actors Nadhiya, Harshavardhan, Rahul Ramakrishna, Suhas, and many others are supporting roles. The cinematography by Niketh Bommireddy and background score by Vivek Sagar stand out. Raviteja Girijala seems to have done a great job with the editing. 

'Adade Sundara' is the title of the Tamil version, and in Malayalam, it is 'Aha Sundara'. 

'Ante Sundaraniki' will hit theatres on June 10. 

