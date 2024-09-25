Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema

The Boy and the Heron (2023), Miyazaki’s latest film— made after the fourth announcement of his retirement—navigates a child’s realisation of the profound loss of his mother. To make peace with the rapid changes in his life, Mahito must find a way to return to a world where his past will be left behind. Interestingly though, the legendary filmmaker also reflects on his own life and filmography in its narrative. A film about forgetting and moving on thus becomes a film about remembering. However, even the uninitiated—who may not be familiar with Studio Ghibli’s earlier productions or with Miyazaki’s personal journey—can still find themselves absorbed into the parallel universes within the film. This happens through the carefully paced narrative and moments of philosophical reflection that linger beyond profilmic time.