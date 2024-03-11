'Tora's Husband' By Rima Das Wins Five Trophies At Filmfare Awards Assamese

The 2022 film follows Abhijit, his wife Tarali Kalita Das and their two children during the pandemic-induced lockdown as he tries to keep afloat his small business while balancing his life at home.

"'Tora’s Husband' was a profoundly challenging film crafted during the Covid period, etching a place in our hearts. We navigated through ups and downs, enduring great pains and losses. This is dedicated to my father and all those who lost their lives during Covid. I express gratitude to my family and the entire team for standing together, making this film a reality. Thank you, Filmfare,” Das said in a statement.