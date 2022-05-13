Top 5 Titles To Watch On OTT This Week

This week has seen the release of a wide range of films and web series in a number of languages and genres. From actor Mammootty’s Malayalam thriller ‘Puzhu’ to actor Vijay’s masala potboiler ‘Beast’ to filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s much popularised ‘The Kashmir Files’ – there are a lot of picks this week.

Here are the top five titles that you must watch on various OTT platforms this week:

‘The Kashmir Files’

‘The Kashmir Files’ follows a Kashmiri Hindu college student, raised by his exiled grandfather and shielded from the knowledge of the circumstances of the death of his parents. After his grandfather's death, the student, who had come to believe at college that the exodus was benign, becomes driven to uncover the facts of his family's deaths. The plot alternates between the student's quest in the present time, 2020, and his family's travails of thirty years before. The film presents a story centred around the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from various regions of Kashmir in the 1990s.

Cast: Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, Prakash Belawadi, Puneet Issar

Director: Vivek Agnihotri

Where To Watch: Zee5

‘Modern Love: Mumbai’

‘Modern Love: Mumbai’ is a six part anthology revolving around new age love stories based on characters from the city of Mumbai. The anthology is a spin off from the original Amazon Original ‘Modern Love’ which is set in New York and depicts similar new age love stories from the city of New York.

Cast: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Arshad Warsi, Chitrangda Singh, Pratik Gandhi, Naseeruddin Shah, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Masaba Gupta, Sarika, Tanuja, Ranveer Brar, Tanvi Azmi, Imaad Shah, Kashmira Irani, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Meiyang Chang, Flora Jacob, Mita Vashisht, Dolly Singh, Danesh Razvi, Shovon Jaman, Aadar Malik, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Rahul Vohra

Director: Shonali Bose, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Alankrita Shrivastava, Dhruv Sehgal, Nupur Asthana

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

‘Puzhu’

‘Puzhu’ revolves around Kuttan, who is a police officer and a widower who stays in a posh apartment along with his son Kichu. His overprotective nature and authoritative methods suffocates his young son, who wishes his father to be dead. Kuttan starts to feel that someone is trying to kill him and he is suspicious of everyone. His paranoia is accentuated by the fact that his younger sister Bharati comes to stay in a nearby flat along with her theatre artist husband Kuttappan. Kuttan shares a problematic relationship with Bharati, after she had eloped with Kuttappan, who is from a lower caste. What happens next forms the rest of the plot.

Cast: Mammootty, Vasudev Sajeesh Marar, Parvathy Thiruvothu

Director: Ratheena PT

Where To Watch: SonyLIV

‘Beast’

‘Beast’ revolves around a spy who must neutralise a terrorist attack at a shopping mall before tragedy strikes. He is set out to target the bad guys. Will he be able to succeed in his mission?

Cast: Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko

Director: Nelson

Where To Watch: Netflix

‘Mahabharat Murders’

Set in Kolkata, ‘Mahabharat Murders’ follows a serial killer who considers himself a modern-day Duryodhana from the Indian epic Mahabharat. The story takes a dramatic spin over Mahabharata’s narrative. Will the cops be able to catch this serial killer before he gets to his next victim?

Cast: Priyanka Sarkar, Arjun Chakrabarty, Saswata Chatterjee, Kaushik Sen

Director: Soumik Halder

Where To Watch: Hoichoi