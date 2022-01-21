Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week

From the fourth season of crime-drama ‘Ozark’, to the dark Hindi comedy ’36 Farhmouse’, here’s our list of the top 5 titles that released on OTT, this week.

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 11:20 am

There is a wide variety of films and web series in different languages, genres that have released this week. From the dark-family comedy ’36 Farmhouse’ which sees the debut of Subhash Ghai on the OTT platform, to the fourth season of ‘Ozark’ starring Jason Batemen, here’s our list of the top 5 titles that released on OTT, this week.  

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 

Jason Bateman returns as Marty Byrde, a financial planner who relocates his family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Ozarks, in this fourth season where freedom from the cartel is seemingly within reach, but fraying familial bonds may prove to be the Byrdes' ultimate undoing.  

Created by: Bill Dubuque; Mark Williams 

Starring: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Sofia Hublitz 

Where To Watch: Netflix 

36 Farmhouse 

A family comic drama, written by legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai which marks his debut on OTT as a storyteller and his debut as a music composer, portrays an interesting murder mystery that plays out with humour. At the core, it is a satire on the dichotomy between the rich and the poor with a universal theme - ‘Some Steal For Need – Some Steal For Greed’. 

Directed by: Ram Ramesh Sharma 

Starring: Amol Parashar, Sanjay Mishra, Flora Saini, Barkha Singh, Vijay Raaz and Ashwini Kalsekar 

The Royal Treatment

 

New York hairdresser Izzy seizes the chance to work at the wedding of a charming prince. When sparks start to fly between the two of them, love and duty are put to the test as the time of the wedding draws closer. 

Directed by: Rick Jacobson 

Starring: Laura Marano, Mena Massoud and Cameron Rhodes  

Where To Watch: Netflix 

Loser 2 

Loser 2 narrates a story about four individuals, John, Wick, Ruby and Suri. All their lives intertwine as Ruby and Suri, in their own ways, come together and help John qualify for the national cricket team, while Wilson motivates and supports Ruby in making tough decisions. 

Directed by: Anil Kumar P 

Starring: Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Shashank, Kalpika Ganesh, Annie, Pavani Gangireddy and Shayaji Shinde 

 Where To Watch: Zee5 

Summer Heat 

A group of young adults have an unforgettable summer whilst working at the Hotel Maresia on the the beautiful Conchas' Island as they discover love, true friendship and devastating secrets. The series follows these young adults' steamy, complicated lives as they balance their work and relationships throughout the summer. 

Directed by: Isabel Valiante and Caroline Fioratti 

Starring: Giovanna Lancellotti, Giovanna Rispoli, Cynthia Senek, Gabz, Jorge López and Leonardo Bittencourt 

