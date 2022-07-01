Friday, Jul 01, 2022
‘Stranger Things 4’ On Netflix To ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ On Amazon Prime Video – Top 5 OTT Releases Of The Week

From Akshay Kumar’s ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ on Amazon Prime Video to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dhaakad’ on Zee5 to the new season of the Netflix retro horror show, ‘Stranger Things 4 Volume 2’, here are the recommendations for the top 5 OTT releases to watch on various digital platforms this week.

A Still From 'Stranger Things'
A Still From 'Stranger Things' Instagram

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 7:52 pm

The various OTT platforms are here with some fresh content this week for the audiences. While some are originals, there are few which have been released already in theatres. From historical drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ on Amazon Prime Video to retro sci-fi horror show ‘Stranger Things 4 Volume 2’ on Netflix to action dramas ‘Dhaakad’ on Zee5 and ‘The Princess’ on Disney+ Hotstar, here are some of the most talked-about releases on OTT for this week:

‘Stranger Things 4 Volume 2’

Director: Shawn Levy

Cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman.

Where To Watch: Netflix

It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, the group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down. Volume one, which was released on May 27 on Netflix, kept the audience hanging as to what was going to happen next. The final two episodes are sure to solve the mystery and answer all the questions in the minds of the viewers.

‘Samrat Prithviraj’

Director: Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manushi Chhillar

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Set in 12th Century India, a glorious retelling of the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan (played by Akshay Kumar), one of India’s greatest emperors. Known for his bravery, and sacrifice for the nation as much as for his immortal love story with Princess Sanyogita (played by Manushi Chhillar), the king took on the mighty Mohammed Ghori (played by Manav Vij) of Ghazni, deflating his plans of capturing India.

‘Virata Parvam’

Director: Venu Udugula

Cast: Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati, Priyamani

Where To Watch: Netflix

‘Virata Parvam’ is a story set in during the Naxal movement which happened in Telangana in the 1990s. Captivated by the poems of a renegade warrior on a lethal mission, a naïve yet defiant young woman (played by Sai Pallavi) follows her heart into the depths of a revolution.

‘Dhaakad’

Director: Razneesh Ghai

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta

Where To Watch: Zee5

Agent Agni (played by Kangana Ranaut) is an International Task Force (ITF) officer, who is ruthless in her tactics of handling terrorists and criminals. Agni is an orphan, whose parents were killed by an assassin when she was a child. An ITF officer then raises her. Agni is sent to Budapest to gather details about an arms trafficking and human trafficking racket. As per the information collected by her, the mastermind of the racket is Rudraveer (played by Arjun Rampal) and his partner, Rohini (played by Divya Dutta). Rudraveer is a mysterious character, who operates from Sohagpur Coal Fields near Bhopal, India. Agni is sent to collect information on Rudraveer so that he can be nabbed. Although hesitant at first, as her parents died in India, Agni goes ahead. She does not realize that she is going through the toughest mission of her career. What happens next forms the rest of the plot.

‘The Princess'

Director: Le-Van Kiet

Cast: Joey King, Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko, Veronica Ngo

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

When a beautiful, strong-willed princess (played by Joey King) refuses to wed the cruel sociopath to whom she is betrothed, she is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father's castle. With her scorned, vindictive suitor intent on taking her father's throne, the princess must protect her family and save her kingdom.

