'Too Much Love On Set' Of 'YRKKH' Is Reportedly The Reason Behind Shehzada And Pratiksha Getting Fired

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalta Hai' actors, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe who played Armaan and Roohi, were sacked by producer Rajan Shahi on Monday evening. The production house announced it on social media where he mentioned in his statement that Shehzada was ousted on grounds of misbehaviour with the crew, while Pratiksha was removed due to her poor performance.
Apart from their unprofessional behaviour, media reports stated that it was the closeness behind Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe that made the producer to remove both from 'YRKKH'. As per a report in Times Now, inside sources claimed that Shehzada and Pratiksha used to spend a lot of time together in each other’s makeup room, due to which the show used to get delayed, there were missed cues which led to distractions in their performances.
The statement by the production house stated that they were fired due to ''unprofessional behaviour''. “Recent events have prompted Directors Kut Production to take a firm stance against unprofessional behavior displayed by two actors from the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – Shehzada Dhami, portraying the character Armaan, and Pratiksha Honmukhe, in the role of Roohi, read the statement
Earlier, in an interview with Indian Express, Rajan Shahi said that unprossinal and bad work ethics on set turn him off. He had said, “I have had a lot of controversies with actors, but I feel nobody is above the show, not even the producer. I always appreciate my actors. However, there is a wrong perception that a lot of actors claim they shoot for 18 hours. It does happen sometimes, but not always. Some fans and even actors create a very wrong perception of the producers being bullies but I have always been very blunt about it. I am the only producer who goes overboard in appreciating the talent, but if an actor is misbehaving or troubling me, I will not take the nonsense.”