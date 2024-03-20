'Too Much Love On Set' Of 'YRKKH' Is Reportedly The Reason Behind Shehzada And Pratiksha Getting Fired

Earlier, in an interview with Indian Express, Rajan Shahi said that unprossinal and bad work ethics on set turn him off. He had said, “I have had a lot of controversies with actors, but I feel nobody is above the show, not even the producer. I always appreciate my actors. However, there is a wrong perception that a lot of actors claim they shoot for 18 hours. It does happen sometimes, but not always. Some fans and even actors create a very wrong perception of the producers being bullies but I have always been very blunt about it. I am the only producer who goes overboard in appreciating the talent, but if an actor is misbehaving or troubling me, I will not take the nonsense.”