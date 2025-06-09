Art & Entertainment

Tony Awards 2025: Winners And Performances From Broadway's Biggest Night

The 2025 Tony Awards, held at Radio City Music Hall, was filled with dazzling performances and and memorable moments. Darren Criss took home the Best Actor award in a Musical for Maybe Happy Ending and Sarah Snook earned best leading actress for The Picture of Dorian Gray. Sarah Bareilles, and host Cynthia Erivo performed Tomorrow during the In Memoriam segment, during the 78th Tony Awards.