Tony Awards 2025: Winners And Performances From Broadway's Biggest Night

The 2025 Tony Awards, held at Radio City Music Hall, was filled with dazzling performances and and memorable moments. Darren Criss took home the Best Actor award in a Musical for Maybe Happy Ending and Sarah Snook earned best leading actress for The Picture of Dorian Gray. Sarah Bareilles, and host Cynthia Erivo performed Tomorrow during the In Memoriam segment, during the 78th Tony Awards.

78th Tony Awards 2025: Broadway Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York: Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Ariana DeBose, right, presents the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

2/19
78th Tony Awards 2025: Broadway Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York: Audra McDonald
Audra McDonald | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Audra McDonald performs "Rose's Turn" from "Gypsy" during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

3/19
78th Tony Awards 2025: Broadway Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York: Cole Escola
Cole Escola | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Cole Escola accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for "Oh, Mary!" during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

4/19
78th Tony Awards 2025: Broadway Awards in New York: Sarah Bareilles, Cynthia Erivo
Sarah Bareilles and Cynthia Erivo | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Sarah Bareilles, left, and Host Cynthia Erivo perform "Tomorrow" during the In Memoriam segment during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

5/19
78th Tony Awards 2025: Broadway Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York: Sam Pinkleton
Sam Pinkleton | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Sam Pinkleton accepts the award for best direction of a play for "Oh, Mary!" during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

6/19
78th Tony Awards 2025: Broadway Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York: Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr. | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Leslie Odom Jr. performs a medley from "Hamilton" during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

7/19
8/19
78th Tony Awards 2025: Broadway Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York: Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Nicole Scherzinger accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for "Sunset Blvd." during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

9/19
78th Tony Awards 2025: Broadway Awards in New York: Lynne Meadows, Jonathan Spector
Lynne Meadows and Jonathan Spector | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Lynne Meadows, left, and Jonathan Spector, right, and the cast and crew accept the award for best revival of a play for "Eureka Day" during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Samuel L. Jackson look on from right.

10/19
78th Tony Awards 2025: Broadway Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Lin-Manuel Miranda performs a medley from "Hamilton" during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

11/19
78th Tony Awards 2025: Broadway Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York: Megan Hilty
Megan Hilty | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Megan Hilty, center, performs 'For the Gaze" during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

12/19
78th Tony Awards 2025: Broadway Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York: Jeremy Jordan
Jeremy Jordan | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Jeremy Jordan performs a medley from "Floyd Collins" during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

13/19
78th Tony Awards 2025: Broadway Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York: Jonathan Groff
Jonathan Groff | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Jonathan Groff, center, performs a medley from "Just in Time" during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

14/19
15/19
78th Tony Awards 2025: Broadway Awards in New York: Buena Vista Social Club
Buena Vista Social Club performs | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

The company from 'Buena Vista Social Club" performs during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

16/19
78th Tony Awards 2025: Broadway Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York: Sarah Snook
Sarah Snook | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sarah Snook poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for "The Picture of Dorian Gray" during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

17/19
78th Tony Awards 2025: Broadway Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York: Daniel Dae Kim
Daniel Dae Kim | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Daniel Dae Kim arrives at the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

18/19
78th Tony Awards 2025: Broadway Awards in New York: Amal Clooney, George Clooney
Amal Clooney and George Clooney | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney arrive at the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

19/19
78th Tony Awards 2025: Broadway Awards in New York: Harry Lennix, Djena Graves Lennix
Harry Lennix and Djena Graves Lennix | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Harry Lennix, left, and Djena Graves Lennix arrive at the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

