Ariana DeBose, right, presents the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Audra McDonald performs "Rose's Turn" from "Gypsy" during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Cole Escola accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play for "Oh, Mary!" during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Sarah Bareilles, left, and Host Cynthia Erivo perform "Tomorrow" during the In Memoriam segment during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Sam Pinkleton accepts the award for best direction of a play for "Oh, Mary!" during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Leslie Odom Jr. performs a medley from "Hamilton" during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Nicole Scherzinger accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical for "Sunset Blvd." during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Lynne Meadows, left, and Jonathan Spector, right, and the cast and crew accept the award for best revival of a play for "Eureka Day" during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Samuel L. Jackson look on from right.
Lin-Manuel Miranda performs a medley from "Hamilton" during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Megan Hilty, center, performs 'For the Gaze" during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Jeremy Jordan performs a medley from "Floyd Collins" during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Jonathan Groff, center, performs a medley from "Just in Time" during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
The company from 'Buena Vista Social Club" performs during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Sarah Snook poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play for "The Picture of Dorian Gray" during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Daniel Dae Kim arrives at the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney arrive at the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Harry Lennix, left, and Djena Graves Lennix arrive at the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York.