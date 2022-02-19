Tiger Shroff Releases First Look Of Music Single 'Poori Gal Baat'

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff recently unveiled the first look of his first Punjabi-English single 'Poori Gal Baat' on his social media. The actor's fans were taken by surprise and expressed excitement over his new venture. Shroff called it "one of the most challenging things".

During the lockdown in 2020, Shroff dabbled in music and released new singles in order to bring out the singer in him. His fans were taken aback, and the song quickly rose to the top of the Billboard charts.

While the first look only features Tiger's voiceover as a singer, it has piqued the interest of his millions of fans, who are eager to see more of their favourite actor.

Following the massive hit 'Unbelievable' last year, the actor launched a new song on Twitter called 'Casanova' in the same year. While 'Unbelievable' had over 22 million views on YouTube and reached the Billboard charts, 'Casanova' also broke the internet when it was released and currently has crossed 15M views

In the meantime, Shroff is working on three films: 'Heropanti 2', 'Ganapath', and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2'..