Actor Tiger Shroff is now preparing for the release of his next flick, ‘Heropanti 2’. The film is a sequel to the same-titled 2014 romantic-action film. Shroff said in a new interview that he wants to play a superhero in Hollywood.

Shroff's sister Krishna had earlier commented on the trailer of the film, suggesting that he should go to Hollywood.

Shroff in a new interview with Bollywood Hungama, said that he feels he has the skills and scope to grow in Hollywood.

"There is a hole in terms of a youthful action hero in the West," he remarked. There isn't an action hero my age, or who does the things I do. We used to see that in the 1990s. Since then, it's been a long time since you've seen someone with that skill set representing an action or the type of action I do unless it's ‘Spider-Man’ or something. But someday, I'd like to move into that area and try my luck in the West.”

"I've been offered a couple of times," he continued. I've auditioned and failed a few times, but I'm constantly trying. So, we'll see."

‘Heropanti 2’, which co-stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role, casts Shroff as Babloo, who will face off against Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Laila in an effort to combat cybercrime throughout the world. The film, written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, is slated to be released on April 29, 2022.

Shroff is also working on ‘Ganapath’. The film, directed by Vikas Bahl, will also include stars Kriti Sanon and Elli AvrRam.