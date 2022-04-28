Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Tiger Shroff Wants To Take On A Superhero's Role In Hollywood

Actor Tiger Shroff has his sights set on making it famous in Hollywood.

Tiger Shroff Wants To Take On A Superhero's Role In Hollywood
Tiger Shroff PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 2:18 pm

Actor Tiger Shroff is now preparing for the release of his next flick, ‘Heropanti 2’. The film is a sequel to the same-titled 2014 romantic-action film.  Shroff said in a new interview that he wants to play a superhero in Hollywood.

Shroff's sister Krishna had earlier commented on the trailer of the film, suggesting that he should go to Hollywood. 

Shroff in a new interview with Bollywood Hungama, said that he feels he has the skills and scope to grow in Hollywood. 

Related stories

Heropanti 2: Fan Faints After Seeing Tiger Shroff At Promotional Event

‘Heropanti 2’ Trailer: Tiger Shroff Is Back With Some High-Flying Kicks And Stunts

Heropanti 2 Trailer: Tiger Shroff's Action Film Is High Cringe-Laden Dialogues

"There is a hole in terms of a youthful action hero in the West," he remarked. There isn't an action hero my age, or who does the things I do. We used to see that in the 1990s. Since then, it's been a long time since you've seen someone with that skill set representing an action or the type of action I do unless it's ‘Spider-Man’ or something. But someday, I'd like to move into that area and try my luck in the West.”

"I've been offered a couple of times," he continued. I've auditioned and failed a few times, but I'm constantly trying. So, we'll see." 

‘Heropanti 2’, which co-stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role, casts Shroff as Babloo, who will face off against Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Laila in an effort to combat cybercrime throughout the world. The film, written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, is slated to be released on April 29, 2022.

Shroff is also working on ‘Ganapath’. The film, directed by Vikas Bahl, will also include stars Kriti Sanon and Elli AvrRam.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tiger Shroff Heropanti 2 Heropanti Sequel Tiger Shroff Heropanti 2 Nawazuddin Siddiqui Tara Sutaria Tiger Shroff Tara Sutaria Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nokia Sees Q1 Operating Profits Down 18%, Sales Up 1%

Nokia Sees Q1 Operating Profits Down 18%, Sales Up 1%

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court