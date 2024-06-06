Actor Sanya Malhotra has been making waves ever since she made her debut in ‘Dangal’ alongside Aamir Khan. Recently, the actor added another feather to her cap when she won the Best Actress Award at the New York Indian Film Festival for her role in ‘Mrs.’ However, there’s more to her than just acting. At one point, she even donned the hat of a choreographer for Aamir Khan.
Yes, you read that right.
Malhotra stepped into the shoes of a choreographer for the Aamir Khan starrer ‘Secret Superstar.’ The actor made Khan dance at her fingertips. She choreographed the song ‘Sexy Baliye’ in the film. Take a look at the making of the song here. You can spot Khan struggling with the steps directed by Malhotra.
Malhotra got this opportunity because she had captivated the cast and crew of ‘Dangal’ with her dance skills between shoots. In case you don’t remember, the actor had also participated in the popular dance reality show- ‘Dance India Dance’ and had made it to the top 100. Talking about the experience of making Khan dance to her tunes, she said, “The fact that I love to dance and love everything associated with it has never been a secret. When Advait asked me to choreograph a sequence for Aamir sir in ‘Secret Superstar’, I was ecstatic. Not in my wildest dreams could I have imagined doing something so wonderful.”
On the work front, Malhotra was last seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’ where she played the role of Silloo Manekshaw. She is gearing up for the release of ‘Mrs.’ Additionally, she has a number of interesting projects in the pipeline. She is currently working on ‘Baby John’, ‘Thug Life’, and ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.’ She also has an untitled project with Anurag Kashyap in her kitty.