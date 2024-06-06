Malhotra got this opportunity because she had captivated the cast and crew of ‘Dangal’ with her dance skills between shoots. In case you don’t remember, the actor had also participated in the popular dance reality show- ‘Dance India Dance’ and had made it to the top 100. Talking about the experience of making Khan dance to her tunes, she said, “The fact that I love to dance and love everything associated with it has never been a secret. When Advait asked me to choreograph a sequence for Aamir sir in ‘Secret Superstar’, I was ecstatic. Not in my wildest dreams could I have imagined doing something so wonderful.”