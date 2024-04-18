Art & Entertainment

Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Madhuri Dixit Cried And Refused To Do The Molestation Scene In 'Prem Pratigya'

Madhuri Dixit starred in 'Prem Pratigya' with Mithun Chakraborty. But did you know that she cried and refused to do the molestation scene? Actor Ranjeet reveals the details.

Madhuri Dixit in 'Prem Pratigya' Photo: X
Starring Madhuri Dixit and Mithun Chakraborty, ‘Prem Pratigya’ revolves around the complicated love story between an underworld don and a woman. The film revolves around how Vijay and Roma navigate through conflicts with their family and social pressure. In the film, there is a scene where Ranjeet’s character molests Dixit’s character. But did you know that Dixit cried and refused to do the scene while filming?

In a conversation with ANI, actor Ranjeet recalled how Dixit cried when it was time to shoot the molestation scene. He talked about how she refused to do the scene and did not show up on the set while he waited for her. He recalled, “She (Madhuri) started crying and refused to do the scene. I was unaware of the situation… some art director had told me. There was a Bengali art director. Our director was Bapu, he was from the South. I used to have fun on the sets, like when I would tell my co-stars, ‘Darling thoda udhar muh karo main change kar leta hu (face the other side, I’ll change)’. I was not even used to going to the makeup room. Very normal and all that I was accepted like that; otherwise, they would say I’m fake.”

The veteran actor continued, “Then, what happened, there was a handcart. Madhuri’s father in the movie was poor and used to pull a handcart. The molestation scene was on the handcart. I was waiting for her, but nobody told me what was happening. Ultimately, she agreed.”

Ranjeet talked about how such scenes were a part of an actor’s job. He added how Veeru Devgan orchestrated the fight sequences. The actor recalled how Devgan stressed upon continuous shooting and he said that the camera should not cut in between.

‘Prem Pratigya’ also starred Vinod Mehra, Satish Kaushik, and Aruna Irani in key roles.

