In a conversation with ANI, actor Ranjeet recalled how Dixit cried when it was time to shoot the molestation scene. He talked about how she refused to do the scene and did not show up on the set while he waited for her. He recalled, “She (Madhuri) started crying and refused to do the scene. I was unaware of the situation… some art director had told me. There was a Bengali art director. Our director was Bapu, he was from the South. I used to have fun on the sets, like when I would tell my co-stars, ‘Darling thoda udhar muh karo main change kar leta hu (face the other side, I’ll change)’. I was not even used to going to the makeup room. Very normal and all that I was accepted like that; otherwise, they would say I’m fake.”