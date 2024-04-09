Ranjeet REVEALS Raj Kapoor Used To Make 'Mera Naam Joker' Heroine Sit On His Lap To Explain Scenes

Bollywood actor Ranjeet is known for playing villains in movies. He is one of the OG on-screen bad guys of the industry. In a recent interview, the veteran actor recalled his first meeting with actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor at his studio. The 'Namak Halal' actor described Kapoor as a ''good-looking man with fair complexion, red cheeks and light eyes''.
Ranjeet told ANI, “When I entered the studio, I saw life-size cut-outs of all the actresses who starred in his (Kapoor’s) films''.
Ranjeet revealed how Raj Kapoor used to interact with his heroines on set. He addressed them as ‘putar’ (daughter) while explaining scenes. Ranjeet told the news agency, “Mera Naam Joker picture thi na… uski heroine. He told us, ‘Mera Naam Joker ki heroine ko god mein bithakar scene samjhaaya hai (I made them sit on my lap and narrated the scenes). He wasn’t being flirtatious while doing so. He would call the actress ‘putar’ (daughter) when he asked her to sit on his lap.”
Released in 1970, 'Mera Naam Joker' is one of the cult movies of Bollywood. Apart from acting, Raj Kapoor also directed it. The movie also starred Rishi Kapoor, Simi Garewal, Manoj Kumar, Dharmendra, Kseniya Ryabinkina and Padmini among others.
Talking further about Kapoor, Ranjeet also recalled about the parties. He said that Parveen Babi would make drinks, Reena Roy would make parathas, Moushumi Chatterjee would make fish, and Neetu Kapoor would make bhindi. ''It was that kind of atmosphere. Not just actresses had egos but all the heroes would also come together under one roof - from Feroz Khan, and Dharmendra to Shatrughan Sinha - 'name a hero and he was there!,'' said the 82-year-old actor.