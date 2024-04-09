Ranjeet REVEALS Raj Kapoor Used To Make 'Mera Naam Joker' Heroine Sit On His Lap To Explain Scenes

Talking further about Kapoor, Ranjeet also recalled about the parties. He said that Parveen Babi would make drinks, Reena Roy would make parathas, Moushumi Chatterjee would make fish, and Neetu Kapoor would make bhindi. ''It was that kind of atmosphere. Not just actresses had egos but all the heroes would also come together under one roof - from Feroz Khan, and Dharmendra to Shatrughan Sinha - 'name a hero and he was there!,'' said the 82-year-old actor.