Three Superstar Divas Of Yore Relive Their Part In Kashmir

This was followed by another Asha Parekh superhit movie shot in Kashmir in 1965, ‘Mere Sanam’ and ‘Caravan’ in 1971. ‘Caravan’ was again directed by Nasir Hussain. The slender long poplar trees lining the two sides of the road where the famous song of ‘Mere Sanam’ movie ‘Pukarta Chala Hoon Main’, was filmed, today form the ‘green tunnel’ arching the road patch on the two sides as these poplar trees have grown tall and mighty over the years. Thus, for Asha Parakh this visit has been ‘a pilgrimage into her past’ as she told people she met at ‘The Lalit Grand Palace’ where the trio is staying in Srinagar city.