The result of the high-profile 'Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Trial' was ruled out to be in Depp's favor. It was concluded that a Washington Post story Heard penned defamed Depp, while also holding that both parties defamed each other. According to latest reports, the defamation lawsuit also resulted in an unanticipated surge in demand for a Dior fragrance during the proceedings.

During the high-profile case, the search for 'Dior's Sauvage' fragrance – for which Depp is currently the face – surged. According to Hey Discount's results, Google searches for the scent surged by 48 percent from 8,23,000 in March 2022 to 1.2 million in April 2022, when the proceedings started.

In the same time period, TikTok views for Sauvage increased by 63 percent, according to the study, with the platform apparently becoming overrun with videos on the defamation trial.

After the verdict in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial, in his statement, issued via a spokesperson, Depp said: “My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought.”