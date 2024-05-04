'The Boys' Season 4 Trailer Review: Butcher's Final Mission Witnesses The Team Turn Into 'Wrathful Gods' Amid Political Tension

Fans at the debut of CCXP México were treated to a surprise today: the official trailer for the upcoming season of the Emmy Award-winning drama series ‘The Boys,’ which is set to premiere on Prime Video on June 13. With just over a month until the highly anticipated premiere, the streaming platform has unveiled a new trailer showcasing a tumultuous world set against the backdrop of political unrest and extreme violence.
The 2 minutes 37 seconds trailer opens with Billy Butcher letting people in on his vulnerable side, expressing remorse for past choices and a fervent desire to redeem himself by saving the world in the whatever little time he has left, as the rest of the team grows weary of his lies. Amid escalating political tension, glimpses of characters from the Gen V spinoff heighten curiosity and garner crossovers. A deadly virus targets the supes, and the team will have to turn into ‘wrathful gods.’ As moral dilemmas arise and the lines between good and evil blur more and more, Butcher emphasizes the need of coming together to fight against corruption. Amidst all this, the Homelander assembles a new Seven team and launches a violent campaign to secure victory in his Presidential election bid. Despite the looming threat of supes targeting non-supes, there’s a cry to rescue the world. With stakes at an all-time high, they must find common ground and act together to avert disaster before it gets too late.
Advertisement
Take a look at the trailer here:
‘The Boys’ is one show that you know gets better and more unhinged with each season. But clearly, with this season, there’s a lot that needs to be unpacked. The trailer showcases the team gearing up for action, promising a visceral display of skull-smashing, bloodshed, weird-looking supes, and intense gore, accompanied by a lot of cursing and dark humour, which is typical of the previous seasons. Amidst this brutality, viewers are able to witness a rare and refreshing sight of Butcher expressing selflessness. Visually, the depiction of mutated animals is impressively executed, adding another layer of intrigue. The anticipation mounts as we see the team’s descent into complete madness. What one can really expect to see is how the show will tie up loose ends, and seamlessly weave them into the plotline, especially with the Gen V kids joining in. Overall, the trailer teases an explosive and meticulously crafted season.
Advertisement
Starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, ‘The Boys’ is based on a comic penned by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers.
The show is developed by executive producer and show runner Eric Kripke, with Seth Rogan and others also serving as executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.
‘The Boys’ Season 4 will release on June 13 with three episodes. After that, a new episode will be released every week until the season finale on July 18. The eight episodes will be available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.