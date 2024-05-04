'The Boys' Season 4 Trailer Review: Butcher's Final Mission Witnesses The Team Turn Into 'Wrathful Gods' Amid Political Tension

The 2 minutes 37 seconds trailer opens with Billy Butcher letting people in on his vulnerable side, expressing remorse for past choices and a fervent desire to redeem himself by saving the world in the whatever little time he has left, as the rest of the team grows weary of his lies. Amid escalating political tension, glimpses of characters from the Gen V spinoff heighten curiosity and garner crossovers. A deadly virus targets the supes, and the team will have to turn into ‘wrathful gods.’ As moral dilemmas arise and the lines between good and evil blur more and more, Butcher emphasizes the need of coming together to fight against corruption. Amidst all this, the Homelander assembles a new Seven team and launches a violent campaign to secure victory in his Presidential election bid. Despite the looming threat of supes targeting non-supes, there’s a cry to rescue the world. With stakes at an all-time high, they must find common ground and act together to avert disaster before it gets too late.