The Archies Teaser: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda Make A Stylish Debut In Zoya Akhtar's Film

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has unveiled the first look of her upcoming film Archies. Itis an Indian version of Archie's Comics characters and tales, and it will mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Akhtar shared a poster of the film and also a small first look teaser on Instagram on Saturday morning. The poster features the ensemble cast, in 1960s’ attire, posing in the woods.

The film will be available on Netflix next year. The teaser video shows the group acting silly and having fun on site as a catchy song plays in the background. It depicts Archie and his gang's ties and friendliness as they play about on what looks to be a picnic at a park near the woods.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Netflix wrote, “The sun is out, the news is out! Come meet your new friends. Presenting to you the cast of The Archies, directed by the fantastic Zoya Akhtar.” The Archies is set to be a musical set in the 60s.

All three kids resemble their comic book counterparts, but with subtle differences. Suhana Khan, like Veronica, has long black hair, whereas Khushi Kapoor has bangs. Agastya Nanda didn't have Archie's famed red hair, but his hair appeared to be curled in the character's way with a tiny red tinge.

Due to the debut of the three star kids, the film is greatly anticipated. Pictures of the actors from the set of the film surfaced on the internet earlier this year. The teaser finally gives fans a closer look, and many are anxiously anticipating the release. Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya's sister, left a heart in the teaser's comment area. "Finally!" said a number of other supporters. "Omg looks great," said one commenter.

Zoya Akhtar had announced her film in November last year. “Get your milkshakes ready because Archie and the gang are about to get down and desi in ‘The Archies’. A coming-of-age musical drama directed by @zoieakhtar. Coming soon to Netflix! #TheArchiesOnNetflix,” the post read. The film will be produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India.

Apart from Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, The Archies also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda, in lead roles.