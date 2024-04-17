'Thangalaan’ Video Shows A Stunningly Transformed Vikram Engaged In A Vigorous Fight

Commenting on the tribute video on Vikram’s birthday, Pa.Ranjith, said: “'Thangalaan’ is a vision to present a historical adventure story based on true events, backed by phenomenal effort from Vikram sir and the entire team. I am confident the film will reach the globe and the targeted audience with the might of Jio Studios. On the occasion of Vikram sir’s birthday, this tribute video is to showcase the efforts put in by Vikram sir, which helped the film to get its due attention and create huge expectations.”