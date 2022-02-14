10 Reel Life Romances That Became Beautiful Real Life Love Stories

Movies bring out some of the most beautiful couples. Fans often love these couple pairings and wish for them to date in real life. While some turn into real life love stories, some stick to their reel life plots. While these romances may not always stand the test of time, more than a dozen have taken their love from the screen to the real world. They not only dated for years, but they also married and have children together.

South Korean stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin announced their engagement on their social media handle on Thursday (February 10). Their fans have been going crazy since the announcement. The actor couple starred together in the global hit show ‘Crash Landing On You’. It's natural to develop feelings for your co-workers, especially since you spend so much time together and the same holds true in case of Bollywood as well. Here are a few Bollywood couple who took their reel life love story to real life love story.

Dharmendra – Hema Malini

Actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini came together for the first time in the 1970 movie ‘Tum Haseen Main Jawan’. It was then that their eyes locked and the couple fell in love. However, Dharmendra was already a married man when he met Malini. Due to complications arising from Dharmendra's previous marriage to Prakash Kaur, with whom he had sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, the couple did not marry until 1979. In 1975, the entire Bollywood industry witnessed the two sizzle in the blockbuster ‘Sholay’ (1975), with Basanti and Veeru's undeniable chemistry burning a hole in the audience's hearts. Malini and Dharmendra have the picture-perfect family with their two adorable daughters, Esha and Ahana.

Rishi Kapoor - Neetu Kapoor

Late actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Neetu Kapoor, both superstars in their own right, form an iconic on- and off-screen duo. The two did not fall in love right away and instead began as friends. The couple has appeared in several films together which include ‘Kabhi Kabhie’ (1976), ‘Khel Khel Mein’ (1973), ‘Pati Patni Aur Who’ (1978), ‘Do Dooni Chaar’ (2010), and ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ (2012) to name a few. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were together for 5 years. Kapoor, being a commitment-phobe, had no idea this union would lead to marriage. Nonetheless, the two married in 1980, much to Kapoor's surprise. The couple has two children together, actor Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

Ajay Devgn - Kajol

Viewers adored actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol's on-screen chemistry in films such as ‘Pyar To Hona Hi Tha’ (1998), ‘Ishq’ (1997), and ‘Raju Chacha’ (2000). These films were successful because of their chemistry, and their fans enjoyed seeing them together in real life as well. They allegedly fell in love on the set of the film ‘Hulchul’. They tied the knot on February 24, 1999, and have two children, Nysa and Yug.

Abhishek Bachchan - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The duo collaborated on a few films, including ‘Dhai Akshar Prem Ke’ (2000) and ‘Kuch Naa Kaho’ (2003). According to reports, their true love blossomed during the filming of the nation's most popular song, ‘Kajra Re’, and they were soon rumoured to be dating. Abhishek Bachchan proposed to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after the completion of their film ‘Guru’ (2007), and she accepted. They married in 2007 and now have a daughter, Aaradhya Bhachchan.

Saif Ali Khan - Kareena Kapoor Khan

This Bollywood couple rose to prominence due to the nearly 10-year age difference between them. On the set of ‘Tashan’ (2008), actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan fell in love. However, on September 12, 2012, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan married in court. On October 16, 2012, the couple exchanged wedding vows. The couple made their wedding a grand affair, from an intimate court wedding to a star-studded reception in the city.

Genelia Deshmukh - Riteish Deshmukh

Actors Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh met at a test shoot and later began dating while filming their debut film ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ (2003). On February 3, 2012, the couple, who have since appeared in several films together, exchanged vows nine years later. They had two weddings: the first was a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony, followed by a Christian wedding in a church the next day. Riaan, the couple's first child, was born in 2014, and Rahyl, their second son, was born in 2016.

Twinkle Khanna - Akshay Kumar

The Bollywood couple is couple goals because, even after years of marriage, they still make fun of each other like lovers do during the honeymoon stage of their relationship. Actors Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar first met at a photo shoot for Filmfare magazine. Kumar fell in love with the actress-turned-author, and they married on January 17, 2001. The couple has two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Bipasha Basu - Karan Singh Grover

Actors Bipasha Basu met Karan Singh Grover on the sets of ‘Alone’ in 2015. The two, who were still reeling from recent losses in their love lives – KSG divorcing actress Jennifer Winget and Basu ending a 9-year relationship with actor John Abraham – found solace and support in one another. During the shoot, the two fell in love and married in a Bengali ceremony on April 20, 2016. This year marks their sixth wedding anniversary.

Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh

The Bollywood power couple's adorable PDA never fails to make headlines. According to reports, the couple fell in love while filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’. Their chemistry in the film was electric. Following this film, the duo appeared in ‘Bajirao Mastani’ (2015) and ‘Padmaavat’ (2018) and recently in the Kapil-Dev biopic ‘83’ (2022). The couple married in Lake Como, Italy, in traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies in November 2018.

Divyanka Tripathi - Vivek Dahiya

Actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya met on the sets of Star Plus daily shop 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. These two were introduced to each other by someone from the show, and it wasn't love at first sight for them. Their compatibility and simplicity elevated their friendship to new heights, and on July 14, 2016, they married in a lavish ceremony. The couple has received a lot of appreciation and love from their fans. The couple appeared in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 8' and emerged out as winners.